8/20: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

The “dome of heat” over the central United States is starting to affect us here in Northwest Ohio/Southwest Michigan with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures today climb to the low-90s, though with the added moisture from the southwesterly breeze, it will feel more like the mid-90s. Tonight will be warm in the low-70s, and it’ll be clear and muggy. Tomorrow, air temperatures only hit the upper-80s, but the humidity makes it feel even warmer in the 90s. Smoke could mix down closer to the surface Monday afternoon. We have a rather hot, but dry week.

Rainy relief doesn’t arrive until later this week on Friday, which is our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms.

