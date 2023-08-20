Birthday Club
8/20: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Today’s sunshine and humidity sets the stage for a hot and dry week
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The “dome of heat” over the central United States is starting to affect us here in Northwest Ohio/Southwest Michigan with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures today climb to the low-90s, though with the added moisture from the southwesterly breeze, it will feel more like the mid-90s. Tonight will be warm in the low-70s, and it’ll be clear and muggy. Tomorrow, air temperatures only hit the upper-80s, but the humidity makes it feel even warmer in the 90s. Smoke could mix down closer to the surface Monday afternoon. We have a rather hot, but dry week.

Rainy relief doesn’t arrive until later this week on Friday, which is our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

