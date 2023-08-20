Barbers give kids free, fresh looks for new school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local salon is helping kids look their best as they head back to the classroom.

Barbers at CrysStyles Hair Salon offered $5 haircuts to kids last year before the new school year. It was such a hit, they brought it back for year two. But this time, there was a special surprise.

“I just want everybody to have a good school year. Make it great.” said Marcus Taylor Bey, master barber at CrysStyles Hair Salon.

Bey saw a strong turnout at last year’s $5 haircut day, so he called in reinforcements this year.

“Last year, they said they had so many kids and were like ‘Would you help me? Would you want to come help me and my brother?’ and I’m like yeah, sure, why not. What else am I doing on a Sunday?” said Megan Healy, a local barber who goes by “Megatron the Barber”.

For Johnny Layne, who has four children, the discounted haircuts are a big help.

“With 4 kids, you figure that’s 120 a week in bill -- 260 a month. That’s a phone bill or electric bill, or something. It’s a real good thing they’re doing for the community.” Layne said.

And that’s the goal - to help kids and parents get ready for the new school year.

“We just basically wanted to give back to the community as much as we can,” said Marcus Taylor Bey. “We provide a $5 haircut so everyone will feel that sense of refreshment going into school. They feel good, they got a nice cut, they look good.”

However, no one actually had to pay for a haircut. Because of all of the donations the salon received, not a single person had to pay.

“Some people might have the money, some people don’t have the money. I think it’s a good thing.” said Layne.

But for the barbers, it’s not about the money. It’s about the reactions from kids and their families.

“I think even as being a barber, when people are excited about their haircuts or they’re happy or, especially like kids, sometimes it just transforms who they are and I think that that’s the best part. That’s the best part about being a barber is just seeing them happy.” said Healy.

Marcus Taylor Bey told 13 Action News that the goal is to be able to do this every year.

