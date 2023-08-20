Early Sunday morning fire on Austin Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating the cause of a Sunday morning fire on Austin Street.

A call came in for a structure fire around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Austin Street at the corner of Lagrange. Residents inside were able to get out safely and there are no injuries reported for residents or crews.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

