First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday due to excessive heat

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, August 24, due to potentially record-breaking temperatures and triple-digit head indexes.

The forecasted high temperature for August 24 as of Sunday morning is 98 degrees, which if this holds true, the current record of 96 degrees would be broken. The current daytime high record for August 24 was set in 1934.

