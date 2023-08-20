Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday due to excessive heat

Thursday is a First Alert Weather due to triple-digit heat indexes.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather due to triple-digit heat indexes.(Erin Ashley)
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, August 24, due to potentially record-breaking temperatures and triple-digit head indexes.

The forecasted high temperature for August 24 as of Sunday morning is 98 degrees, which if this holds true, the current record of 96 degrees would be broken. The current daytime high record for August 24 was set in 1934.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast on the 13 Action News First Alert Weather app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.
Jet crashes during Michigan air show, crew members eject safely
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

Today's sunshine and humidity sets the stage for a "true" summer week.
8/20: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast
Today's sunshine and humidity sets the stage for a "true" summer week.
8/20: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/19: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast