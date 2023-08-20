Parkside Drive-In gets lease extended through 2024 season

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s new hope for a northwest Ohio drive-in that was on the verge of shutting down before its 75th season.

The nonprofit group supporting operations at the Parkside Drive-In on Route 2 in Oregon confirmed to 13 Action News that plans are in motion to stay open next year. The group ‘Save Our Screen’ said earlier in the week that it was possible that 2023 would be the theater’s last season.

“The Parkside has been helping families make memories and have the drive-in experience since 1949, and we’re happy to announce that we will be back next year to continue that.” said Jennifer Beaver, executive director of ‘Save Our Screen’.

The group previously said that it was in litigation with the previous owners of the drive-in over certain pieces of equipment and its ability to purchase the land.

“The landowners, who we have a purchase agreement with, were pretty awesome,” Beaver said. “They reached out to us and offered to extend our lease for next year and our purchase agreement through the end of 2024.”

For now, with pending litigation, they are just waiting for a date for the former company to come pick up the equipment. Beaver says the current crew is operating one day at a time. She told 13 Action News that they are working to obtain equipment so that they can still run the drive-in. Because of this, advocates for the drive-in say community support is still needed.

“There’s lots of ways to help. You can buy a membership, you can buy a KaZooby coupon book for $25 and half of that goes to us, or you can donate.” Beaver said.

But now, families can experience this unique piece of Americana for at least one more year.

“It’s nostalgic. You come and you sit in your car or your truck and you’ve got this big thing of popcorn and you’re watching this movie on this gigantic screen and you’re outside -- it’s not like any other movie going experience.” said Pat McCarty, who is helping to support the drive-in.

“We have several other movie theaters, but not like the drive-in,” said community member Emma Gill. “The drive-in is special.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.