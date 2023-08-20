Plane crashes near Fostoria airport

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A small plane crashed Sunday afternoon near the Fostoria airport, according to authorities.

It went down east of Township Road 84 near the airport, officials said. There were no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

