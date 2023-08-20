Birthday Club
Plane crashes near Fostoria airport

There were no reports of injuries.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A small plane crashed Sunday afternoon near the Fostoria airport, according to authorities.

It went down east of Township Road 84 near the airport, officials said. There were no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

