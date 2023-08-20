Birthday Club
Woman ran over husband twice with car trying to ‘eliminate him,’ Toledo police say

Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman ran over her husband twice with a vehicle Saturday night in an attempt to “eliminate” him, according to police.

Porsha Kaylyn Wilson, 29, was arrested Saturday after 10 p.m., police records show.

Wilson told police that she ran over her husband in the 200 block of South Byrne Road trying to “eliminate him,” officers said in court filings. They didn’t say why.

Police didn’t release the condition of her husband.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony. She’s set to be arraigned Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

