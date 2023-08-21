Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

12-year-old girl killed when ATV slams into tree, sheriff says

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that claimed the life of 12-year-old Payton Strain.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley, Maddie Kerth and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the town of Bush on Saturday evening.

Officials identified the 12-year-old killed in the crash as Payton Strain, who was driving the vehicle.

Officials said the girls were riding in a four-wheel ATV when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Payton died early Sunday at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

The 13-year-old passenger injured in the crash was Payton’s best friend, a relative said. She was recovering from injuries but was described by the relative as “stable and in good spirits.”

Sheriff Randy Smith described the accident as “any parent’s worst nightmare.”

“Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls,” Smith said in a statement.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Payton’s family pay for her funeral.

This was the second fatal ATV crash in the region in less than a month.

On July 24, two young teen boys were involved in a fiery ATV crash in the town of Loranger. Authorities said a 14-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old was injured when they lost control of an ATV and struck a culvert and several fence posts.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said all too often, families are devastated by accidents involving ATVs.

“The Coroner’s office staff joins me and the victim’s family and friends and in mourning this loss of life and in urging parents to take the greatest possible precautions in allowing children to drive an ATV alone or without attentive supervision,” Preston said.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Besides extreme heat returning on Thursday, we are looking at a very dry and sunny heat with...
8/21: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
Naiya Parker of Toledo was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree endangering...
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery