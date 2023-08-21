8/21: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

The first few days of the week are quite seasonable for late-August with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine to go around. Humidity drops throughout the day today, and it is expected to remain dry through Wednesday with predominantly northerly breezes. Once we start to see the wind shift on Wednesday, moisture returns to our neck of the woods and so does that heat. The First Alert Weather Day was issued for the extreme heat late Thursday morning through the evening. We get some rainy relief early Friday morning.

