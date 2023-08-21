13abc Marketplace
8/21/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***THURSDAY (8/24/23) IS A 13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY***
8/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy, not as muggy, lower 60s. TUESDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, comfortable, highs near 80. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM showers, clearing in the afternoon, warmer and becoming more humid, highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and humid, chance of showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, heat index near or above 100.

