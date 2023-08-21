13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

American flag stolen from Veterans Memorial at Fayette Cemetery for second time this year

Fulton County Sheriff investigating the thefts from Pleasant View Cemetery
An American flag was stolen from a veteran’s memorial in a Fayette cemetery.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - When Dan Shock mows around the nearly 3,500 headstones at Pleasant View Cemetery in Fayette, he keeps an eye out for anything unusual. Someone stealing the American flag from the Veterans Memorial, he said, is high on the list.

“Last Sunday, when I mowed, the flag was up in the circle drive at the memorial. This Sunday, when I mowed, the rope, the pullies, everything come up missing,” explained Shock.

The theft, while out of the ordinary, is not unheard of. Shock said the same crime happened here earlier this year. After an ice storm in February, Shock said he discovered the flag, along with its rope and pullies, had vanished.

“We didn’t know for sure. We kind of blamed it on the storm, thought maybe somebody just picked it up,” said Shock.

Now, Shock said he has no doubt someone stole the flag six months ago, then again last week. Both times, the flag was donated. One was the annual gift from the local American Legion, the other was given as a replacement by someone in town. That replacement was installed in time for Memorial Day 2023, but now it’s gone, too.

“We’re going to put it back up eventually, but it’ll take some time,” added Shock.

If you have any information about either theft, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

Brian Johnson was arrested and will face charges in the shooting death of Shawn Jackson.
Man convicted in 2021 fatal Toledo shooting
DETAILS FOR 8/24/23
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday due to extreme heat
8/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade that was parked in a display area on the dealership’s lawn was...
Tires stolen off Escalade displayed in front of Taylor Cadillac