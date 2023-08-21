American flag stolen from Veterans Memorial at Fayette Cemetery for second time this year

FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - When Dan Shock mows around the nearly 3,500 headstones at Pleasant View Cemetery in Fayette, he keeps an eye out for anything unusual. Someone stealing the American flag from the Veterans Memorial, he said, is high on the list.

“Last Sunday, when I mowed, the flag was up in the circle drive at the memorial. This Sunday, when I mowed, the rope, the pullies, everything come up missing,” explained Shock.

The theft, while out of the ordinary, is not unheard of. Shock said the same crime happened here earlier this year. After an ice storm in February, Shock said he discovered the flag, along with its rope and pullies, had vanished.

“We didn’t know for sure. We kind of blamed it on the storm, thought maybe somebody just picked it up,” said Shock.

Now, Shock said he has no doubt someone stole the flag six months ago, then again last week. Both times, the flag was donated. One was the annual gift from the local American Legion, the other was given as a replacement by someone in town. That replacement was installed in time for Memorial Day 2023, but now it’s gone, too.

“We’re going to put it back up eventually, but it’ll take some time,” added Shock.

If you have any information about either theft, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

