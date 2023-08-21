Birthday Club
August 21st Weather Forecast

Extreme Heat Thursday, Cool Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower Tuesday with a high in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s. Thursday will be very hot with highs in the upper 90s. The highest heat index of the day is expected to range from 100 near the lakeshore to nearly 110 near the Indiana line during the afternoon hours. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday. However, the best chance of rain would be Thursday night into early Friday morning. Highs will be in the middle 80s Friday afternoon with dropping humidity. The weekend will be cool with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Below normal temperatures will continue into early next week.

