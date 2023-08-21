DeWine names OneOhio executive director, nominee for Dept. of Children and Youth Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced on Monday his selection for the executive director of OneOhio and his nominee for the Director of the Department of Children and Youth.

DeWine announced that Alisha Nelson will become the first executive director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. According to DeWine’s office, the statewide foundation develops and oversees plans to distribute a portion of settlement funds from the drug manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

DeWine’s office says OneOhio ensures a settlement recognizing that every corner of the state has been hit hard by the crisis and outlines how the funds can be used.

“After careful consideration, I selected Alisha to fill this role because I know that she shares my vision of intentionally using these settlement funds to help Ohioans struggling with substance use disorder for years to come,” said Governor DeWine.

When DeWine was serving as Ohio Attorney General, Nelson led the office’s anti-drug efforts and later became the first director of RecoveryOhio.

DeWine also announced that Kara Wente is the nominee for the Director of the Department of Children and Youth.

“Kara has spent her career advocating for the health, safety and well-being of Ohio’s children,” said Governor DeWine. “I am confident that as we bring programs together to form this new department, she will ensure that we are focusing on seamlessly providing children the supports and services they need to reach their God-given potential.”

According to DeWine’s office, Wente served as the Chief Operating Officer for Future Ready Columbus before she became the Director of the Governor’s Children Initiative in January of 2023.

Wente has been leading the transition efforts for the Department of Children and Youth.

