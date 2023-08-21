East Toledo Family Center to hold open house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is holding an open house this week for families to learn more about ETFC.

The event will take place on Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ETFC gym located at 1020 Varland Ave.

ETFC says the primary focus of the event is to highlight their Preschool and Head Start Program for children ages 3 to 5 years old. The open house will also highlight all of the ETFC programs.

ETFC provides services to all ages from babies to seniors and provides many programs including the preschool and head start program, home visiting, youth athletics/enrichment and senior services.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.