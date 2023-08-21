13abc Marketplace
East Toledo Family Center to hold open house

The event will take place on Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ETFC gym located at 1020 Varland Ave.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is holding an open house this week for families to learn more about ETFC.

The event will take place on Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ETFC gym located at 1020 Varland Ave.

ETFC says the primary focus of the event is to highlight their Preschool and Head Start Program for children ages 3 to 5 years old. The open house will also highlight all of the ETFC programs.

ETFC provides services to all ages from babies to seniors and provides many programs including the preschool and head start program, home visiting, youth athletics/enrichment and senior services.

