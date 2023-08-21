Equipment, car show to coincide with Toledo Labor Day Parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Labor Day Parade is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Sept. 4, at the same time, a car and equipment show will be starting nearby.

The parade will start on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe. It will then proceed down Summit Street until it reaches Jackson Street, the parade will then turn left and head west to Huron where the parade will end at the intersection of Huron and Monroe.

At the same time as the start of the parade, an equipment and car show will begin in the parking lot on Superior Street across from Coney Island/Geiorgio’s.

