Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A $100,000 bond agreement has been reached for John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys and one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the sweeping Fulton County indictment.

A $10,000 bond agreement also has been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of being involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday to surrender.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will appear in person to be booked at the Fulton County jail.

The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.' (Source: CNN/NATIONAL ARCHIVES/POOL/NEWSMAX/POOL VIA WSB/WGCL/WSB)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
Toledo Police received a shot spotter call and a 911 call for a person shot at the corner of N....
One person hospitalized after N. Detroit shooting
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Group of House conservatives unveil demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown