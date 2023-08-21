Local musician turns healing into art with Toledo’s Jazz Collective

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man is turning his healing process into art for everyone.

Andre Wright is a lifelong Toledoan with a lot of love for music. He told 13 Action News he got his start at a young age by playing in church with his family.

“My mother was a fine musician and so was my dad,” said Wright, “I was always beating on the floor and drums was my instrument.”

Wright quickly realized his natural talent and fell in love with jazz, playing at local clubs like Rusty’s and Murphy’s. With such a rich history in Toledo, Wright said it was hard not to feel inspired.

“Jon Hendricks, Art Tatum, Stanley Cowell and Vern Martin,” said Wright, “Those were our major guys that were unbelievable.”

However, Wright’s musical career was put on pause and his life was turned upside down. Wright was accused of theft and passing bad checks. He was convicted and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.

“I’d never been to prison my entire life, never had a record. So it was kind of dark for me,” said Wright, who maintains his innocence, but ultimately completed his sentence after several appeals failed.

But while Wright was locked up for nearly a decade, his love for music never left him.

“Going through my pain and suffering, there was a sense of truth in the music,” said Wright.

Once he was released, Wright wanted a way to bring good music and the community together. The Jazz Collective was then born in 2023. The Jazz Collective is a series of shows, featuring now only Wright, but jazz greats from across the United States.

“The atmosphere is warm. It’s free to get in. We have national, regional, and just serious musicians there,” said Wright.

Even if you’re not a jazz fanatic, there’s still a seat for everyone. Performances are free of charge and include food. It’s not just about the music either. It’s also about healing.

“I believe in the music strongly and I think that’s what helped me heal. And I see a lot of kids going through things right now. I believe the healing part, if you put an instrument in their hand, they can heal and express themselves,” said Wright.

You can check out the Jazz Collective at the Peacock Cafe on Monroe Street every Thursday starting at 7 p.m. You can find out more information here.

