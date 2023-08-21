Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as state gets soaked by tropical storm

A flock of pelicans flies past power lines in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical...
A flock of pelicans flies past power lines in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday.
Jet crashes during Michigan air show, crew members eject safely
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case

Latest News

A police officer directing traffic takes a break to drink water after a sporting event in...
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
8/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
8/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Kids got free haircuts in Toledo Sunday before they go back to school.
Barbers give kids free, fresh looks for new school year