Man, child taken to hospital after Toledo house fire Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters rescued a man from the basement of a house that caught on fire Sunday night in Toledo.

The call came in before 10 p.m. on Circleview Drive, just off of Angola Road. Firefighters responded to the scene within four minutes of the call, authorities said.

Toledo police officers got to the scene first and tried to get inside the house but there was too much smoke, fire officials said. When firefighters got inside, they saved a man who was overcome by smoke in the basement, according to officials.

The fire was relatively small, officials said, but it produced a lot of smoke. The man was overcome by smoke trying to put the fire out himself, a TFRD spokesperson said. He’s expected to survive, according to officials.

A seven-year-old got out of the house with her mother before firefighters arrived. First responders took the child to the hospital to be evaluated.

