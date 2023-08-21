Man convicted in 2021 fatal Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the men accused of a Toledo homicide was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter on Monday.

Court records show Brian Johnson was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Shawn Jackson after entering a guilty Alford plea.

The case had previously gone to a jury earlier this year, where jurors found him guilty of Having Weapons While Under Disability. The jurors also acquitted him of one murder charge and could not come to a unanimous decision on another Murder charge as well as a Felonious Assault charge.

Police also arrested Ronmetrius Scott in connection to the case on an aiding and abetting charge. They say he was involved in a fight at Perch House bar, then called Johnson to come pick him up. Surveillance video allegedly shows Scott, with a gun in his hand, arguing with Jackson, before Johnson shot Jackson, and he and Scott sped away in a vehicle.

Jackson, 40, was found suffering from gunshot in the 700 block of Maywood Avenue near Stickney Avenue in August 2021. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was sentenced to serve at least 10.5 years in prison but could serve up to 13.5.

