MemoryLane Care Services hosting free educational program

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - MemoryLane Care Services will be hosting a free educational program titled “Driving: Is it time to hang up the keys?” The program will be held Thursday.

The program is scheduled to go from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at MemoryLane Care Services in Toledo. The program will be a hybrid event allowing attendees to join in person or join a video conference.

MemoryLane Care Services will talk about normal changes that come with aging that can make it risky for older adults to continue driving safely.

For more information on the program or to register, click here or call 419-720-4940.

