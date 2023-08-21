Birthday Club
One person hospitalized after N. Detroit shooting

Toledo Police received a shot spotter call and a 911 call for a person shot at the corner of N....
Toledo Police received a shot spotter call and a 911 call for a person shot at the corner of N. Detroit and Prospect.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on N. Detroit Monday Afternoon.

Toledo Police say they received a shot spotter call and a 911 call for a person shot at the corner of N. Detroit and Prospect on Aug. 21.

Once police arrived, they learned that one victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

