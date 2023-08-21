One person hospitalized after N. Detroit shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on N. Detroit Monday Afternoon.

Toledo Police say they received a shot spotter call and a 911 call for a person shot at the corner of N. Detroit and Prospect on Aug. 21.

Once police arrived, they learned that one victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

