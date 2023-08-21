Birthday Club
Reports: Man dies after crash following Toledo police chase

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a pole following a police chase in Toledo, according to reports.

Our media partner the Blade reports George Evener, 51, of Toledo, crashed into a utility pole around 3:00 a.m. Saturday near Oakdale Avenue and Tracy Street. Evener later died at the hospital.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office told the Blade the crash followed a police chase by multiple agencies. Toledo Police tell 13 Action News TPD was not involved in the chase but its officers arrived on scene after the crash to provide medical assistance. We’ve reached out to Ohio State Highway Patrol for details.

Further information on what may have started the chase was not immediately available. Evener died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

