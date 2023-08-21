Silent Watch: Educating the public of veteran suicides

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers with Silent Watch say every day, 22 veterans take their own lives. That’s a loss every 65 minutes.

The mission of Silent Watch, Veteran Suicide Awareness, is to educate the public about Veteran suicides and to raise funds for “at-risk” veterans to receive treatment.

They’ll be doing just that on Thursday, Sept.7, in front of the Hancock County Courthouse in Findlay.

The owners of Allen-Kramp Wealth Management are looking for volunteers to stand watch for 22 minutes, raising awareness for veterans’ mental health.

“It’s all these fine people that serve our country and do so much. Often their battle is when they come back,” Titus Allen, of Allen-Kramp Wealth Management the company hosting the second annual Silent Watch said.

Allen knows that battle all too well. He saw it firsthand while working alongside Gaven Smith. Smith was a Marine veteran who served overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. At 39, Smith took his own life.

“Losing Gaven two years ago, I probably been in the crowd that says they’re tough, they can handle it. And then understanding and watching him struggle for years. They don’t need to go through these things alone,” Allen said.

The loss of Smith motivated Allen and his staff to get involved with Silent Watch.

“We wanted to try to bring public awareness to the high level of escalating suicides amongst the veterans,” Allen said.

Retired Master Sergeant Tim Chandler, who served 30 years in the Air Force, is the founder and president of Silent Watch. Chandler started the Silent Watch program in 2009 after several of his military friends committed suicide.

“We do a flag-covered coffin, there have been times back in 2009 and 2010 and stuff we put 18 pairs of boots on the ground, now we put 22 picture frames with veterans’ pictures in it that have taken their lives. And then behind that we have 22 empty ones,” Chandler said. “We tell people you know, those pictures you see today, are the veterans taking their life today, tomorrow those empty ones will be filled with 22 new faces of 22 veterans taking their life.”

Nicole Wagner says she was in awe of how many people took the time to stop by at last year’s Silent Watch event.

“Just because they had that same situation with a son or brother or a cousin, family member, friend, that happened to them too, so they took it to heart for sure,” Wagner said.

If you would like to volunteer, visit this link.

