Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash to be sentenced

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla, middle, of killing Dominic Russo, left, and Davion Flanagan, right in a 2022 car crash in Strongsville.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and her friend in a 2022 car crash will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Margaret Russo on Aug. 14 found 19-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, guilty of the following crimes:

  • Four counts of murder
  • Four counts of felonious assault
  • Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • One count of drug possession
  • One count of possessing criminal tools

Prosecutors introduced video of the crash during the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, which Judge Russo commented on as she delivered the verdict.

“She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” Judge Russo said in reference to the crash video. “She had a mission and she executed it with precision.”

WATCH: Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash

A social media video re-surfaced in the days leading up to the sentencing hearing that allegedly posted by Shirilla claiming drugs and narcotics did not have an effect on her.

RELATED: New details on Strongsville teenager found guilty of murder revealed in re-surfaced TikTok

Shirilla will receive her sentence in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday at 1 p.m.

View 19 News' previous coverage
Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Trial continues for Strongsville teen charged with murder in deadly crash
Trial begins for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
Hearing for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
$500K bond set for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
Strongsville Police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
Strongsville Police: 2 dead, teen hospitalized after being trapped in car following crash

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

Toledo Pride
Thousands of attendees gather for Toledo Pride weekend
Thousands of attendees gather for Toledo Pride weekend
Thousands of attendees gather for Toledo Pride weekend
Local musician turns healing into art with Toledo’s Jazz Collective
Local musician turns healing into art with Toledo’s Jazz Collective
Local musician turns healing into art with Toledo’s Jazz Collective
Local musician turns healing into art with Toledo’s Jazz Collective
August 21st Weather Forecast