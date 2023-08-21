Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and her friend in a 2022 car crash will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Margaret Russo on Aug. 14 found 19-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, guilty of the following crimes:

Four counts of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of drug possession

One count of possessing criminal tools

Prosecutors introduced video of the crash during the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, which Judge Russo commented on as she delivered the verdict.

“She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” Judge Russo said in reference to the crash video. “She had a mission and she executed it with precision.”

A social media video re-surfaced in the days leading up to the sentencing hearing that allegedly posted by Shirilla claiming drugs and narcotics did not have an effect on her.

Shirilla will receive her sentence in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday at 1 p.m.

