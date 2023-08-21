Birthday Club
Thousands of attendees gather for Toledo Pride weekend
By Zain Omair
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All colors of the rainbow were on full display in Toledo as thousands of attendees gathered Downtown for Toledo Pride weekend.

The weekend featured the annual parade, a brunch crawl, local vendors, health resources, live musical performances, and drag shows. While different parts of Downtown and Uptown Toledo joined in the festivities, it was Promenade Park where Pride took center stage.

“It’s fun to just be with people in their natural element and be with my community just as a whole,” said attendee Brandy Depew.

While Pride Month is in June, Toledo Pride has been held in August for the past 14 years. Organizers told 13 Action News the reason behind the date.

“When we first started Pride, we all would go to every single other Pride so when we wanted to go to Chicago or Cleveland or Detroit, we wanted to go to those too, so we decided to do this one in August. It’s not just a June event,” said Toledo Pride Marketing Director Chad Turner.

Organizers told 13 Action News it has grown significantly over the years.

“When we first started 14 years ago and I was just coming here... this was just a hill. So the park alone has changed and it’s gotten bigger and better and every year we try to make it even more friendly,” said Turner.

The weekend... meant to celebrate love in the Glass City.

“I proposed to my husband seven years ago down here,” said one attendee, “we try to come here every year.”

While there’s lots of fun to be had at Toledo Pride, it’s also about acceptance and community.

“If we feel seen and feel heard we can be ourselves and we can support others to be their selves,” said attendee Amanda Leverenz, who brought her whole family with her to the event.

“Love is awesome. Love wins. It’s really just incredible,” said another attendee.

While he couldn’t reveal any specifics, Turner told 13 Action News he’s excited for what’s to come during the 15th anniversary of Toledo Pride next year.

