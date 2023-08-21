Birthday Club
Tires stolen off Escalade displayed in front of Taylor Cadillac(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Thieves made off with four fresh tires over the weekend, brazenly taken off a vehicle displayed in front of a Cadillac dealership.

At 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Sylvania Twp. Police received a call about a theft at Taylor Cadillac on the 6100 block of W. Central Ave.

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade that was parked in a display area on the dealership’s lawn was lifted onto cinder blocks with the wheels removed. The lug nuts were left on the ground nearby.

No other damage was seen on the vehicle.

A police report was filed with the Sylvania Twp. Police Department.

