Toledo Chapter of The Links, Incorporated hosting reception to honor 50-year legacy

The Arts Facet of the Toledo Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is hosting a reception Aug. 24...
The Arts Facet of the Toledo Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is hosting a reception Aug. 24 to honor its 50-year legacy of leadership, service and friendship.(The Links Incorporated)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Facet of the Toledo Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is hosting a reception Aug. 24 to honor its 50-year legacy of leadership, service and friendship.

The reception will also honor charter member Joyce Jones who was committee chair for the Toledo Museum of Art’s Black Artists of Toledo showcases in 1973, 1974 and 1984.

Thursday’s reception will be held at the Toledo Museum of Art starting at 6 p.m. During the event, the “Vessel: Four Men Carrying a Bowl” will be on display. Nigerian and Harlem-inspired cuisine will be provided.

