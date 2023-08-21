13abc Marketplace
Two Lucas Co. departments moving locations

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both Children Services and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board which are currently housed on Adams Street are looking to move.

The two departments are set to sign new lease agreements at a building in the 300 block of Summit Street in Toledo. The building the departments are moving into is better known as the old HCR Manor Care headquarters.

The Lucas County Commissioners will hold meetings Tuesday to finalize the deals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

