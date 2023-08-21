Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

UAW members to vote on authorizing strike

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local United Auto Workers members are scheduled to vote on authorizing a strike.

Leadership with UAW Local 12 tells 13 Action News its members will vote Tuesday from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to authorize a strike. It follows months of contract negotiations between UAW and the Detroit Big 3 automakers: Stellantis, Ford and GM.

The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff

Latest News

Besides extreme heat returning on Thursday, we are looking at a very dry and sunny heat with...
8/21: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
Naiya Parker of Toledo was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree endangering...
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car
The event will take place on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the USW Local 1-346 Hall.
USW Local 1-346 to hold backpack, school supply drive
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies after crash following police chase in Toledo