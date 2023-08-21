UAW members to vote on authorizing strike
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local United Auto Workers members are scheduled to vote on authorizing a strike.
Leadership with UAW Local 12 tells 13 Action News its members will vote Tuesday from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to authorize a strike. It follows months of contract negotiations between UAW and the Detroit Big 3 automakers: Stellantis, Ford and GM.
The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 14.
