USW Local 1-346 to hold backpack, school supply drive

The event will take place on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the USW Local 1-346 Hall.
The event will take place on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the USW Local 1-346 Hall.(Credit: John-Michael Pointe / Bullet Blocker)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Steelworkers Local 1-346 Women of Steel is holding a free backpack and school supply drive this weekend.

The event will take place on Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the USW Local 1-346 Hall located at 2910 Consaul St.

Organizers say the event is being held for all school aged children in the local counties. Free school supplies and backpacks will be given away at the event.

For more information, or if you have questions, call 419-691-1819.

