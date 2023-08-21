Whitmer updates attendance policies ahead of game against Central Catholic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one of the biggest high school rivalry games in the area, Whitmer versus Central Catholic. Now, the district is tightening up the stadium rules ahead of the Panther’s first home game on Friday.

“We’ve done this in the past. We do it all depending on the number of people who are going to be in the stadium that we’re anticipating. One of those things is only allowing students from the respective schools to come to the game. So, those students come with your ID and they come in and they join respective student sections and they could have a great time,” principal Jennifer Bronikowski said.

All school-age students must have tickets to enter. Students without an ID will need a parent with them to attend the game.

The Panthers versus Irish is a big rivalry game.

”I think it’s definitely going to be one of our biggest games this season. It’s going to be exciting,” Whitmer student Gabriella Hernendez said.

Senior Hernendez likes the extra steps school leaders are taking to keep everyone safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.