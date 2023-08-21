13abc Marketplace
Whitmer updates attendance policies ahead of game against Central Catholic

In the aftermath of a shooting last year outside of the Whitmer versus Central Catholic game, the district is tightening security.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one of the biggest high school rivalry games in the area, Whitmer versus Central Catholic. Now, the district is tightening up the stadium rules ahead of the Panther’s first home game on Friday.

“We’ve done this in the past. We do it all depending on the number of people who are going to be in the stadium that we’re anticipating. One of those things is only allowing students from the respective schools to come to the game. So, those students come with your ID and they come in and they join respective student sections and they could have a great time,” principal Jennifer Bronikowski said.

All school-age students must have tickets to enter. Students without an ID will need a parent with them to attend the game. 

The Panthers versus Irish is a big rivalry game.

”I think it’s definitely going to be one of our biggest games this season. It’s going to be exciting,” Whitmer student Gabriella Hernendez said. 

Senior Hernendez likes the extra steps school leaders are taking to keep everyone safe.

