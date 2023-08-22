13abc Marketplace
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The bus was “loaded with students” in Clark County on an elementary school route about a half hour northeast of Dayton when it was “sideswiped” by another vehicle and overturned, a patrol dispatcher said.

It happened about 8:16 a.m. on Ohio 41 (also called Troy Road) near Lawrenceville Road in German Township, Clark County.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced at the scene, according to the dispatcher.

In all, at least 28 children and three adults were hurt, he said.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

So far, they said they determined a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan heading east on Ohio 41 went left of center and struck the rear of a westbound 2016 International school bus. That sent the bus off the right side of the road, where it overturned and crashed.

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, Springfield, and several of the students were taken in ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment. Other students arrived at hospitals by other means. More than 50 children in all were on the bus, according to the OSP.

The minivan driver, Hermanio Joseph, 35, and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, both of Springfield, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department and EMS, German Township Fire Department and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Clark County Engineer’s Office, Dan’s Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

