13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/22: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Comfortable and cool today; storms return tomorrow late morning
Today is going to be comfy and cool, though humidity surges tomorrow afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler-than-average temperatures in the 70s and comfortable dewpoints make for a pleasant day. However, late Wednesday morning, we see a round of storms carry in from the north in the late morning, though it won’t last all day and temperatures are still able to climb back to the mid-80s. Humidity soars, making it feel quite muggy outside.

The surge in humidity is greatly impacting the chance for some overnight intense thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. The current timeframe is from midnight until 4 a.m., though moisture stays in the air. We are still tracking heat indexes on Thursday to be in the triple-digits. Overall, this First Alert Weather Day is still for the concern of dangerous heat, though everyone needs to stay aware for overnight intense thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Bond set for Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him’: Police release recording of 911 call
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Today is going to be comfy and cool, though humidity surges tomorrow afternoon.
8/22: Erin's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Hot & Humid Thursday With Storms Possible
August 22nd Weather Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast
8/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/21/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast