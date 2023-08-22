8/22: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Cooler-than-average temperatures in the 70s and comfortable dewpoints make for a pleasant day. However, late Wednesday morning, we see a round of storms carry in from the north in the late morning, though it won’t last all day and temperatures are still able to climb back to the mid-80s. Humidity soars, making it feel quite muggy outside.

The surge in humidity is greatly impacting the chance for some overnight intense thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. The current timeframe is from midnight until 4 a.m., though moisture stays in the air. We are still tracking heat indexes on Thursday to be in the triple-digits. Overall, this First Alert Weather Day is still for the concern of dangerous heat, though everyone needs to stay aware for overnight intense thunderstorms.

