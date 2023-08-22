13abc Marketplace
8/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

THURSDAY IS A *13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* FOR HEAT, HUMIDITY AND THE CHANCE OF STRONG STORMS
8/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable, lower 60s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms through lunchtime, then dry, warmer and becoming more humid, highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and humid, chance of showers and storms mainly in the morning, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index near or above 100 degrees. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot, slowly becoming less humid in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 80s.

Today is going to be comfy and cool, though humidity surges tomorrow afternoon.
Today is going to be comfy and cool, though humidity surges tomorrow afternoon.
