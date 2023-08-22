8/22/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
THURSDAY IS A *13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* FOR HEAT, HUMIDITY AND THE CHANCE OF STRONG STORMS
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable, lower 60s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms through lunchtime, then dry, warmer and becoming more humid, highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and humid, chance of showers and storms mainly in the morning, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index near or above 100 degrees. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot, slowly becoming less humid in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 80s.
