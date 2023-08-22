August 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will start off feeling cool and fall-like. Showers and a rumble of thunder are possible mid-day into the afternoon. By evening, a major surge of humidity will arrive with warm temperatures. Thursday is expected to be hot and humid. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 90s with a dewpoint soaring into the middle to upper 70s. That would lead to a heat index between 100 and 110. Showers and storms could erupt in the unstable environment. If that happens, storms could be strong with high winds, hail, intense lightning and heavy rain. Friday will be in the middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. The weekend into early next week will cool to the 70s for highs. There is a chance of showers and storms on Saturday.

