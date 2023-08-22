City receives two bids for consultants on fixing TFRD stations

The attached video aired last week.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo received two bids from consultants on Tuesday to start the work of fixing deteriorating fire stations.

Records show G Stephens Inc and Miller Diversified submitted bids to work on TFRD stations and address ongoing problems like leaky roofs. Tuesday marked the deadline for the consultants. There’s no word yet on when the city will select a company to do the work or when the repairs will actually get underway.

The 13 Action News I-Team reported last week that the city administration put a pause on projects for repairs. The city was looking for a consultant on the project. It comes after a feasibility study this year spelled out the issues and city officials approved the money for fixes. The group selected would not only oversee the fire station projects but the community and senior center fixes as well.

“It’s frustrating but it’s at that level where the decision was made to make sure the right people are in place and make sure these millions of dollars that have been allocated that the projects are done completely and thoroughly,” TFRS Pvt. Sterling Rahe told 13 Action News last week. “Make sure the right people, the experts are making the right decisions.”

A city spokeswoman said because of large-scale projects in a short amount of time, an experienced consultant will come up with an effective and efficient schedule.

Officials with the local fire union, Local 92, called it an extra layer of bureaucracy.

Caught in the middle of all that, the firefighters calling these stations home for 24 hours at a time say many of them are badly in need of repair.

“You’re in a fire station and this has been going on for decades that you have all these improvements that need to be done,” said Matt Tabb, the President of Local 92, in an interview with 13 Action News last week. “Cabinets falling off the walls. Mold and everything going on. The roofs are leaking.”

