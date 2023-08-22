13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Even Keel Exotics shutting down, USDA to seize 142 animals

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The attached video aired August 10, 2023.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A judge has ordered the owner of an exotic animal farm in Temperance, Michigan, to shut down his business and is prohibiting him from buying or selling any regulated animal following a series of Animal Welfare Act violations.

A consent decree obtained by 13 Action News shows Zachery Keeler with Even Keel Exotics must also surrender the animals currently under the farm’s care. The agreement says that the USDA must take all of the animals by August 29. It goes on to say the agreement resolves the civil claims the U.S. brought against Keeler and the animal farm for the alleged Animal Welfare Act violations.

The USDA filed a civil lawsuit against Even Keel Exotics earlier this year for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act over the last two years. The complaint says Keeler has violated the Animal Welfare Act in several ways including, “failing to grant APHIS officials access to the Even Keel Exotics facility 13 out of the 23 times APHIS officials have attempted to inspect the facility.”

It also says Keeler has failed to meet minimum standards for handling each animal, citing the footage 13 Action News captured at the exotic animal farm back in December.

“Inspectors noted Keeler recognized the animal did not want to be handled, however, he continued to struggle with the animal for an additional 10-15 seconds, resulting in the animal suffering from a bloody nose from hitting his nose on the ground during the struggle,” the complaint read.

13 Action News reporter Carli Petrus reached out to Keeler and his attorney by email earlier this month for comment on the case, but neither of them replied.

We first told you about Even Keel Exotics last December. At the time, the USDA had recorded 70 reports of Animal Welfare Act violations at Even Keel Exotics from 35 investigations dating back to 2014, documents show.

Keeler defended his business against those allegations in an interview in December, saying the USDA only comes out a few times a year and they only see a small snapshot of how they operate.

“The industry in general can be a controversial one,” Keeler said in the 2022 interview. “Half of your viewers are going to see this segment and they’re just going to want to come out here and enjoy everything we have to offer. The other half are going to believe that no one should own these animals and they shouldn’t even be in captivity even on a zoo level.”

It’s unclear at this time whether officials have already seized the animals.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Weather Threats
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday
8/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
You may be considering a way to treat for mosquitoes, such as hiring a professional with a...
Feeling the itch? Here are some things to consider before hiring a mosquito treatment service
The Southside Life Station has been helping those in need for 30 years.
Toledo food banks and pantries see increased need for help