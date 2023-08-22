Feeling the itch? Here are some things to consider before hiring a mosquito treatment service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Fighting mosquitoes can take an expert.

“What we do is a bit more targeted,” said Jake Oberle, who founded Ecopest Solutions nearly three years ago. He handles everything from bedbugs to bats to mosquitoes.

Oberle’s service is different than the one you already pay for through your taxes if you live in Lucas County.

“When we do spray for adult mosquitoes, it’s in direct response to some surveillance or threshold that’s been triggered,” explained Paul Bauman, Biologist and General Manager of the Toledo Area Sanitary District.

Bauman’s team of roughly 20 employees sets out 50 to 60 traps across Lucas County. Once collected, the mosquitoes in the traps are then tested for viruses such as West Nile Virus. The agency also fogs the air at night using sprayers that distribute ultra low volumes of a pesticide designed to kill airborne adult mosquitoes.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District will also come to your property to determine what type of mosquito service you may need, similar to a private service. However, the government employees do not use backpack misters to directly apply solutions.

“I think anytime you hire someone, you know, just from personal experience and as a professional, you always want to ask, you know, what products are you using? You know, is there any concern that we need to have for pets?” added Bauman.

So, 13 Action News asked Oberle what products he uses.

“Today, we’re going to be using a product called Naturecide. It is an insecticidal soap mixed with different essential oil blends, cotton seed oil, clove oil,” explained Oberle. He also said like the Sanitary District, Ecopest Solutions keeps an eye out for areas that may harm pollinators such as butterflies and bees, then steers clear.

“We have a duty to protect pollinators. Our service may not be the right service for everyone. You know, if you have a yard full of wildflowers and you know, organic garden, we may not want to take that on because we may not be able to get enough product down for effective control,” said Oberle.

Before you start any treatment, experts say eliminate standing water. It could save you money and simultaneously stop the itch.

According to the Toledo Area Sanitary District, as of August 2023, this year has been a mild one for mosquito concentrations. Many of the bugs are showing up east of the Maumee River. So far, there are no human cases of West Nile Virus in Lucas County.

