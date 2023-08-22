Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography Van to visit 19 Northwest Ohio locations in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that its Mobile Mammography Van will be visiting 19 different locations in Northwest Ohio throughout September.

The Mobile Mammography Van is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to women 40 and up. The van is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression.

The goal of the unit is to make access to mammography services easier and increase capacity. The van will offer safe and easy screening at convenient locations.

According to Mercy Health, mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance but for the best coverage, patients should verify with their insurance carrier.

Below is the list of screening locations and times:

Friday, September 1: Tiffin Community Health Center 1344 West Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, Ohio 44883

Wednesday, September 6: Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Practice 2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43611

Thursday, September 7: Mercy Health - Perrysburg Primary Care and Walk In 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Friday, September 8: Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine 2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Monday, September 11: Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Tuesday, September 12: Mercy Health - Franklin Medical Center 2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Wednesday, September 13: Old West End Community Health 2244 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43620

Thursday, September 14: Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558

Friday, September 15: Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care 1222 Pray Blvd., Waterville, Ohio 43566

Monday, September 18: Mercy Health - Perrysburg Primary Care 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Tuesday, September 19: Mercy Health - Tiffin Healthy Happy Hour 45 St. Lawrence Drive, Tiffin, Ohio 44883

Wednesday, September 20: Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Practice 2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43611

Thursday, September 21: Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care 28555 Starbright Blvd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Saturday, September 23: 2023 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure Downtown Toledo

Monday, September 25: Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Tuesday, September 26: Brian Community Health Center 228 South Main Street, Brian, Ohio 43506

Wednesday, September 27: Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Thursday, September 28: Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558

Friday, September 29: Community Cares Clinic 2150 S. Byrne Rd Toledo, Ohio 43614

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.