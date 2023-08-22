Moment of Science: What if everyone jumped at the same time?

We’re continuing our month of planetary “What Ifs” with our third question: What would happen if everyone on Earth jumped at once? Nothing! But that’s boring, and it’s technically not nothing, so we might as well explore why.

* The current world population is just over 8 billion people, which translates to a mass estimate of about a trillion pounds! That’s 1500 Empire State Buildings, or 75 Great Pyramids of Giza, because in this country, we seem to use everything but the metric system. That’s still a drop in the bucket compared to Earth’s 13 septillion pounds, a lot of zeroes for a lot of mass.

* We know that the continents we live on would mean it’s uneven weight distribution to start, you’d have about 140 people per square mile of land. If Earth was ALL land, that figure goes down to 41. You’d still get a net zero result with everyone canceling out their opposite jumper on the other side of the planet.

* Let’s gather everyone in one place, and hope all our deodorant is working. We’re going to assume gravity is constant, and all 8 billion of us jump one foot off the ground. That means everyone hits the dirt at five-and-a-half miles per hour. Now it’s time to get serious, put on our thinking caps and let someone else do the work. Dr. Rhett Allain worked out this hypothetical scenario already, and with a series of convoluted calculations made simple, he came up with a recoil speed of 2.6 x 10^-13 m/s. THAT infinitesimal speck of a distance is how much the Earth would move, and would quickly rebound as if nothing happened. That’s just one-hundredth of the width of a hydrogen atom!

* There are some surface-based ways, or at least within the crust, to throw the planet for a bit more of a curve. People may not make the cut, although Taylor Swift fans literally “shook it off” in Seattle recently, causing the seismic equivalent of a 2.3-magnitude earthquake to be registered. Much higher on the scale, the 2011 Japanese earthquake was a magnitude 9.0, and actually shortened our days ever since by nearly two microseconds. It’s possible to affect Earth with a literal seismic shift, but even all the forces of humanity just can’t compare to plate tectonics.

