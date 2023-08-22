Paul Mitchell the School Toledo to offer back-to-school package benefitting Mom’s House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Paul Mitchell the School Toledo is offering a special back-to-school package during their Mom’s House FUNraising Day.

The event will take place on Aug. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Paul Mitchell the School Toledo located at 5549 Monroe St.

Organizers say the $20 package includes a haircut, wash, style and a manicure. All proceeds from the event will go to Mom’s House.

There will also be a few vendors at the event including Paws Smoke N Grill, Wanna Make ‘Er Loaded, Smyles Icy Treats, Susie Lynne’s Lemonade and Glaze’Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes.

Ask for the Mom’s House package when booking at 419-855-5191 or servicedesk@toledo.paulmitchell.edu.

