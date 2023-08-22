Special grant opportunities to be available for 2024 solar eclipse projects

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is seeking proposals for special grants for the solar eclipse happening in 2024.

The Foundation says potential projects seeking a grant should be focused on education and educational activities related to the eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024.

“Two of the priorities the community identified through Community Conversations 2022 were affordable, family-friendly community activities and education,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation. “With those two things in mind, coupled with this rare event, we want to make sure as much of the community can benefit from these grants as possible to experience this phenomenon together.”

According to the Foundation, nonprofit organizations, including government entities who provide services to the residents of Findlay and Hancock County are invited to complete a short application requesting funding for their projects.

“There are so many innovative ways that residents of all ages can be part of this event,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation. “We are looking forward to partnering with local organizations and schools to build excitement for this unique and exciting experience.”

To discuss your grant idea, contact kbash@community-foundation.com or 419-425-1100.

The grant application is due on Oct. 2 on the Foundation’s online grant platform. Grants will be awarded in November.

