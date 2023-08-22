13abc Marketplace
Strike vote underway for UAW members
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voting began early Tuesday morning as UAW workers throughout the country decide whether to go on strike against the Big Three car manufacturers, Stellantis, Ford and General Motors.

The union wants pay increases and the elimination of the two-tiered wage system which pays new hires significantly less, along with a restoration of cost of living adjustments and pensions for all workers.

“Our members have a voice, and it’s the most important voice, so just because we negotiate a contract it’s up to our members to determine whether or not we want to strike, and nobody wants to strike, but it’s a necessary tool,” UAW Local 14 president Tony Totty said. “All we have is our labor and when we get a contract that we don’t feel is worthy of our labor, it’s a tool that we have that we don’t want to use, but we’re not afraid to use.”

The union contract expires September 14.

Results on the vote are expected Thursday.

