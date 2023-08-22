Third $10,000 Hocking Hills treasure hunt set for Sept. 14

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The third of five $10,000 treasure hunts in Hocking Hills has been scheduled for Sept. 14.

The treasure hunt is an opportunity for people to explore the Hocking Hills region and potentially win a large cash prize. The hunt is held in person and online.

The first two family-friendly hunts were a massive success with over 50,000 participants.

