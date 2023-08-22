13abc Marketplace
Third $10,000 Hocking Hills treasure hunt set for Sept. 14

Homegrown on Main is the entry point into your Hocking Hills vacation
Hocking Hills Treasure Hunt(tcw-woio)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The third of five $10,000 treasure hunts in Hocking Hills has been scheduled for Sept. 14.

The treasure hunt is an opportunity for people to explore the Hocking Hills region and potentially win a large cash prize. The hunt is held in person and online.

The first two family-friendly hunts were a massive success with over 50,000 participants.

For more information, click here.

