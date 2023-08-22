Third $10,000 Hocking Hills treasure hunt set for Sept. 14
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The third of five $10,000 treasure hunts in Hocking Hills has been scheduled for Sept. 14.
The treasure hunt is an opportunity for people to explore the Hocking Hills region and potentially win a large cash prize. The hunt is held in person and online.
The first two family-friendly hunts were a massive success with over 50,000 participants.
For more information, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.