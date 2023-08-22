Three Toledoans charged in illegal tire-dumping scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledoans are facing charges in connection to an illegal tire-dumping scheme.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Chad Gatter and Amanda Wagner, of Toledo, in connection to a tire-dumping operation involving thousands of scrap tires. Gatter and Wagner are both facing one count of open dumping of solid wastes and transporting tires without a registration certificate.

Gatter was charged with misdemeanor dumping in 2020 by the City of Toledo and despite the legal consequences, he continued the illegal activity.

AG Yost’s office says in addition, misdemeanor complaints have been filed against Osama Al Awkati which accuse him of causing another individual to transport scrap tires without the state-mandated registration certificate.

“These guys are a public nuisance as they have created a dump in a neighborhood,” Yost said. “This is a blatant disregard for the law, the environment and the public. Criminal charges should help clean up the problem for good.”

According to Yost’s office, the indictments follow an investigation that was launched in September of 2022 by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Toledo Police Department. The agencies referred the case to Yost’s Environmental Enforcement Section after allegations arose that the three engaged in the illegal transport and dumping of scrap tires at a residential property owned by Gatter and Wagner.

Gatter and Wagner were caught on surveillance, conducted by the Environmental Enforcement Unit of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as they collected scrap tires from tire shops and dumped them in their backyard.

Agents also observed scrap tires being gathered from Awkati’s car-repair shop and found that Gatter and Wagner illegally profited by receiving cash for the collected tires.

“This property has been an eyesore and health hazard in this community for far too long,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel. “Last year, we removed more than 2,000 tires from the site following reports from neighbors. We appreciate Attorney General Yost taking this enforcement action to hold the owners responsible and deter others from illegal dumping, which can create a fire hazard and attract unwanted insects and vermin.”

Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said that joint efforts are crucial to winning the fight against illegal dumping.

“We are dedicated to maintaining partnerships with state, federal and local agencies, working collaboratively to eliminate blight and combat crime within our city,” said Troendle. “We express our gratitude to Attorney General Yost for his resolute commitment to enhancing the cleanliness and safety of both the city of Toledo and the state of Ohio.”

