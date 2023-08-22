Toledo food banks and pantries see increased need for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the extra benefits that were put in place during the pandemic for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, ended, leaders at local food banks and pantries expected to see an increased need for help, and that’s what happened in many cases.

The Southside Life Station has been helping those in need for 30 years. The pantry provides emergency food to more than 1,000 Toledo homes every month and the director says that number continues to increase.

“Right now we are helping 12 times as many clients as we did pre-COVID,” Pastor Dan Stevenson, the director of the Southside Life Station said. “We saw a spike of about 20 times during COVID and after the pandemic, we dropped back down to about 10 times. But, it has been growing since the SNAP benefits have been cut back.”

Stevenson said the pantry hit an all-time high this summer.

“In June, it was a record month. We helped more than we have in the 30 years of the Life Station,” Stevenson said. “We provide emergency food to households all over the City of Toledo. We help more than 1,200 households a month. How many people does that add up to? Just under 5,000 people.”

The emergency food assistance is available once a month. The pantry is a temporary fix for some but it provides longer-term help for others.

“If you can think of a demographic qualifier, we are helping in that area. People who are employed, people who are unemployed, people who are healthy, those who are sick, people of all ages, there are no exceptions,” Stevenson said. “People fall on hard times and we’re here to help them get back on their feet through things like nutrition and budget planning.”

The food is available for pick-up at the Life Station on South Avenue, or it can be delivered.

“SNAP does not solve all the problems of hunger for people in the City,” Stevenson said. “Some of it is location and availability of food. Some who have benefits but have to walk a mile to a grocery store.”

There were two trucks making deliveries on Tuesday.

“The biggest concern I have is finding people who are isolated enough that they call and tell us they haven’t eaten in two days,” Stevenson said. “That is ridiculous to me in the United States. We need to cross the barriers and make sure people are fed.”

People can reach out the Southside Life Station for help in a number of different ways. There is a call center, you can text, connect through an app, go to their website or just walk up to the Life Station at the corner of South and Courtland.

The Life Station is also always in need of donations and volunteers.

