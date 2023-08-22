13abc Marketplace
Toledo Helps Ukraine to hold community cleanup event Friday

To honor Ukraine's Independence Day (Aug. 24), Ukrainian refugees along with Toledo Helps...
To honor Ukraine's Independence Day (Aug. 24), Ukrainian refugees along with Toledo Helps Ukraine have created a community cleanup event for Friday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To honor Ukraine’s Independence Day (Aug. 24), Ukrainian refugees along with Toledo Helps Ukraine have created a community cleanup event for Friday.

The cleanup event will begin at 4 p.m. on a portion of Route 20 in Perrysburg.

The idea for the event came from a Ukrainian refugee who lives in Perrysburg with his wife. Viacheslav Merzlikin, 33, obtained a job at Amazon in the Crossroads and would make the hour-long walk to work each day.

Merzlikin noticed a lot of litter in sections of the busy highway and suggested he and other refugees offer to clean the area.

“Our goal is not only to make a positive impact on the environment but also to showcase the hardworking and caring nature of Ukrainian people who have come to the United Statues due to the brutality of the Russian invasion in Ukraine,” Alona Matchenko, the co-founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine said. “The families we have brought here to safety from the ravages of war in their homeland are extremely grateful to the community. They are eager to work, enroll in school, and find housing for themselves. This is just one way they have chosen to say thank you.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the community cleanup can do so by meeting at the Panera Bread at 10981 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg at 4 p.m. Friday. All cleaning supplies and vests will be provided.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

