TPD warns of recent home repair scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning everyone to be on the lookout for home repair scams.

TPD says these scammers will come to your house claiming to either have done work or are performing work on your house. They will request payment and will then watch to see where you’re retrieving your money from.

According to TPD, after they receive payment, the scammers will ask you to inspect the work they did and during that time, the scammers will rummage through your belongings and steal your money.

TPD asks that you be vigilant when selecting contractors for any home repair and watch over your elderly and disabled neighbors.

In the event of a scam, you can report it to TPD online, over the phone or in person. For more information, click here.

