13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD warns of recent home repair scams

TPD says these scammers will come to your house claiming to either have done work or are...
TPD says these scammers will come to your house claiming to either have done work or are performing work on your house.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning everyone to be on the lookout for home repair scams.

TPD says these scammers will come to your house claiming to either have done work or are performing work on your house. They will request payment and will then watch to see where you’re retrieving your money from.

According to TPD, after they receive payment, the scammers will ask you to inspect the work they did and during that time, the scammers will rummage through your belongings and steal your money.

TPD asks that you be vigilant when selecting contractors for any home repair and watch over your elderly and disabled neighbors.

In the event of a scam, you can report it to TPD online, over the phone or in person. For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Bond set for Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him’: Police release recording of 911 call
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Potential projects seeking a grant should be focused on education and educational activities...
Special grant opportunities to be available for 2024 solar eclipse projects
Today is going to be comfy and cool, though humidity surges tomorrow afternoon.
8/22: Erin's Tuesday Noon Forecast
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
The current world population is just over 8 billion people, which translates to a mass estimate...
Moment of Science: What if everyone jumped at the same time?