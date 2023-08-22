Wauseon man awarded Bronze Star

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - After 54 years, Jim Sanders, 73, is being recognized for his bravery, fighting for 10 months on the front lines of the Vietnam War.

“Were all invincible at that age you know, once you got somewhere you were comfortable with where you were at, it was, you know, we did ok,” Jim Sanders, who was attached to the Army’s 720th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade said.

At the age of 19, the Edgerton, Ohio, native was drafted into the Army while working for Delta Airlines. Sanders thought he would spend his time in Vietnam as a military police officer, the war had other plans for his unit.

“When I slept inside the wire, I slept on Long Binh, which was at that time the largest US military base outside the United States,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ unit ran patrols on a riverboat near Saigon.

“First military police unit in the history of our country that had MP’s doing infantry duty, which is why we ended up getting this star, we went over there, and they put us in the infantry duty with no training for infantry,” Sanders said.

Life on the military boat was chronicled in a book, ‘Up Close and Personal’, by author Robert Bogison, who was also a member of Sanders’ unit.

“Tells how he handled it, what he did, how he was treated, how we were all treated basically,” Sanders said.

Once Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) read the book, he made a push for the Army to award 56 Bronze Medals to each member of Sanders’ unit.

“They came back, not in units, they came back individually, and so a lot of them they were told when you got home don’t wear your uniform, people spat on them, they got attacked, they got called every name in the book,” Latta said. “I said we got to do something to make sure we honor their service because they did their work, and they did it proudly with what they did in Vietnam.”

Copies of the book were sent to every Member of the U.S. House of Representatives to appeal for assistance with their effort to obtain either the Army’s Combat Action Badge (CAB) or Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) to recognize their unique service during the Vietnam War.

While they were classified as military police during their service, the Battalion unofficially performed infantry missions on the front lines.

Congressman Latta then contacted the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of the Army to inquire as to the possibility of the group receiving the CIB or CAB recognition. Officials within the Defense Department undertook an extensive search at multiple personnel records facilities to locate official documentation that could back up claims that the battalion performed infantry actions.

The veterans group also provided documentation for the Army to consider, although these documents were in the form of individual accounts and published books.

The Department of the Army concluded that while B Company, 720th MP battalion performed actions that were essential to the success of the entire battalion during the Vietnam War, they unfortunately did not meet the criteria to qualify for the CIB. The Army then presented the group with two possible courses of action to receive recognition; of the two options, the group chose to have their members individually recognized with Bronze Stars for their service.

The veteran’s group began collecting applications from individual members and submitting them to Congressman Latta’s office. The applications were then transferred through the Army Liaison’s office, who then submitted them to Army Human Resources Command. This application process began in January of 2023 and is ongoing. To date, Congressman Latta’s office has received 53 out of 56 medals and 56 out of 56 certificates. Four additional applications are still under consideration by Human Resources Command.

In July, Sanders traveled to Washington to receive his Bronze Star.

“Got to see quite a few guys that I was with over in Vietnam, it was a good reunion. And some of these people, we’re getting old, you know, we’re all in our 70′s, some of them we might not see ever again, you know but it was a good thing, it was wonderful,” Sanders said.

After the war, Sanders returned home to Ohio, buying a home in Wauseon in 1976, where he raised his three children with his late wife, Cara Lou, who would write him every day during the Vietnam War.

